Technology company Honeywell has partnered with iTRACE and SecureMarking to combat counterfeit aerospace products with blockchain.
Flag carrier Air Canada has introduced satellite-based Wi-Fi high-speed internet connectivity across its entire Rouge fleet of 65 aircraft.
Nasa’s X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology (QueSST) aircraft has entered the final assembly phase following the Key Decision Point-D (KDP-D) management review.
Shanghai-based carrier Juneyao Air has taken delivery of its first A320neo aircraft from Airbus.
Australian low-cost carrier Jetstar has revealed its plan to cut 10% of its domestic flights to reduce disruption to customers.
The Agency for Aerial Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA) has decided to deploy Aireon’s space-based automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B).
Aerospace technology developer Lockheed Martin has delivered Mars 2020 rover’s aeroshell to Nasa's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, US.
Australian flag carrier Qantas has chosen Airbus A350-1000 as the preferred aircraft for Project Sunrise.
US airline operator Delta Air Lines has agreed to merge its private-jet business with aviation company Wheels Up.
Aerospace and defence technology company Northrop Grumman has secured the first client for its OmegA space launch vehicle.