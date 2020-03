Elbit Systems subsidiary Universal Avionics (UA) has secured key certification for its ClearVision Enhanced Flight Vision System (EFVS).

The company obtained certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its ClearVision EFVS with SkyLens Head-Wearable Display (HWD).

ClearVision is designed to offer pilots with an improved vision of the external environment surrounding the aircraft at night or during adverse weather conditions.

The solution is equipped with enhanced vision (EVS), synthetic 3D terrain display (SVS) and an optimised Combined Vision System (CVS) to ensure better visibility.

It also comes with multiple display options to offer maximum flexibility. The selections include conventional fixed Head-Up Display (HUD) systems, head-down flight display systems or wearable SkyLens HWD.



UA CEO Dror Yahav said: “The certification of our EFVS with SkyLens is a breakthrough in commercial aviation.

“Aircraft operators can now take advantage of major enhanced flight vision capabilities and safety improvements with our proven ClearVision solution.

“This marks the first civil certification of an HWD and the first EFVS to land solution for line-fit passenger aircraft.”

With the device, UA seeks to reduce interruptions in commercial flight operations due to low visibility. The use of ClearVision EFVS will also help in generating significant financial savings for the operators and improve customer service.

UA focuses on manufacturing commercial avionics systems for various types of aircraft.

