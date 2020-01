Textron Aviation has acquired Australian maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service provider Premiair Aviation Maintenance for an undisclosed amount.

The move is part of the company’s plan to boost its service offerings in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

With more than 30 years of experience in aviation maintenance, Premiair operates across several Australian locations, including Melbourne, the Gold Coast and Western Australia.

The acquisition will enable Textron Aviation customers to access aircraft maintenance and support such as avionics services and upgrades, scheduled and unscheduled maintenance and more.

As part of the agreement, Premiair will now join the Textron Aviation company-owned global support network to service Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker products at locations throughout Australia.



Textron Aviation global customer support senior vice-president Kriya Shortt said: “Textron Aviation has been steadily investing in service options for the Asia Pacific region to ensure customers flying all Textron Aviation aircraft receive the exceptional support they expect.

“Throughout the past year, we substantially increased our regional footprint, capabilities and parts availability. The Premiair team demonstrated their commitment to quality, relationships and customer care as an ASF, and now we are excited to welcome them to Textron Aviation.”

In addition to this acquisition, Textron Aviation has investments in the APAC region, including Singapore Service Centre’s service and parts room expansion and a new parts warehouse in Australia.

It has also established a service location in Manila, the Philippines.

Textron Aviation offers its aviation product portfolio across five sectors, including business jets, general aviation and special mission turboprop aircraft, piston aircraft, military trainer, defence aircraft and global customer service organisation.

The company has delivered more than 250,000 aircraft in over 170 countries.