Swift Tactical Systems has secured a contract for the purchase and installation of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) from the Bahamas Ministry of National Security.

More than a year ago, the ministry released a proposal for the multi-agency drone programme including services.

Swift emerged as the winner from among the 26 companies that participated in the selection process.

Under the $17m contract, Swift Tactical Systems will provide a UAS solution for use by Bahamian Government agencies and ministries, including enforcement agencies, immigration and customs, corrections facilities, and the military.

As part of the programme, 55 short-range and medium-range drones are planned for procurement to help enhance the country’s surveillance capabilities.



It also includes the development of a regional drone academy and delivery of training and support on the technology.

Swift Tactical Systems vice-president Alex Echeverria said: “Swift Tactical Systems is a force multiplier and will support the Bahamas vision to become the region’s centre of excellence domestically and abroad.

“Our deep bench of talented pilots and specialists understand how important it is to help government officials make faster and more informed decisions. The team is poised and ready to support this innovative island nation and bring the unmanned economy to the Bahamas.”

Headquartered in San Clemente, California, Swift Tactical Systems provides UAS solutions for collecting, processing and providing real-time intelligence and data, as well as other applications.

During the Category 5 hurricane that hit Grand Bahama and Abaco Islands in September last year, Swift Tactical Systems team leveraged its unmanned aerial vehicles in the rescue mission.