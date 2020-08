Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

US-based launch company SpaceX has secured $1.9bn in the latest funding round.

According to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, 75 investors have participated in the offering. This funding values the company at $46bn.

Details about the investors that participated in the offering remains undisclosed.

The total offering amount was $2.066bn. The company noted that the total remaining offering to be sold is $164.99m in equity and preferred stock.

The fundraising was earlier reported by Bloomberg late last month.



The new funding follows after the company raised an additional $346m in May.

It also follows after a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft launched Nasa astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken to the International Space Station.

Nasa’s SpaceX Demo-2 flight demonstrated the company’s crew transportation system.

On 18 August, SpaceX launched its 11th Starlink mission from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

It included 58 Starlink satellites and three of Planet’s SkySats.

The company operates more than 600 satellites in low-Earth orbit.

In June, SpaceX’s Starship prototype has exploded during test-firing at its private launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, US.