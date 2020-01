Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) manufacturer Skyfront has reached a partnership with US-based multi-input multi-output (MIMO) communications provider Silvus Technologies.

Skyfront designs and produces UAVs for beyond-visual-line-of-sight missions, including video and telemetry.

Under this partnership, Skyfront’s five-hour endurance Perimeter UAV will be integrated with Silvus’ StreamCaster radios.

To be named as Perimeter XLRS, the new combined product will benefit UAV operators to inspect pipelines and power lines, as well as perform surveillance missions worldwide.

Skyfront CEO Troy Mestler said: “The integration of the StreamCaster into the Perimeter line of UAVs has enabled it to fully utilise its extreme endurance and fly beyond-line-of-sight (BVLOS) missions with ease.



“We are very excited to be partnering with Silvus Technologies to bring long-range aerial platforms into the mainstream.”

The new Perimeter XLRS is designed to overcome range limitations, signal attenuation and multipath interference.

It will be able to remain airborne for up to five hours and stream real-time video up to 100km using latency-free manual/joystick and waypoint control. The radio offers a steady, reliable video and control link to the UAV.

The StreamCaster’s MIMO and beamforming technologies enable Perimeter to operate in various environments such as maritime, mountain, and jungle. The integrated product removes interference between GNSS unit and radio.

Silvus Technologies unmanned systems director Kasey Cooper said: “Silvus Technologies is proud to have Skyfront as one of our UAV partners.

“The Perimeter XLRS’s ability to support long-endurance VTOL flight with the Silvus MN-MIMO waveform makes it a unique differentiator in the marketplace.”