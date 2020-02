South Australian company Eyre to There Aviation is set to conduct the maiden flight for its first electric aircraft this month.

Named as Pipistrel Alpha Electro, the aircraft was developed in collaboration with European aircraft manufacturer Pipistrel.

The 6.5m aircraft has a time range of one hour with a 30-minute reserve. It has a cruising speed of 157km/h and can climb up to 1,220ft/min.

Eyre to There Aviation managing director Barrie Rogers was quoted by Theleadsouthaustralia.com.au as saying: “Australia is currently the only country in the world that already certifies electric aircraft for training purposes, so we have an opportunity to be a world leader.”

“Electric aircraft are cheaper to buy, cheaper to run, are significantly quieter than conventional aircraft and don’t rely on fossil fuels. And they are ideally suited for short-range flight training activities.”



“Electric aircraft don’t yet have the range of other aircraft but they’re perfect for short flights such as flight training and particularly circuit training, which is a core activity in obtaining a private pilot licence.”

Eyre to There Aviation stated that an assembly line would be set up in Adelaide to manufacture up to 100 aircraft a year. The first 15 aircraft will be initially imported.

The firm has also claimed that it would become the first Australia-based electric aircraft manufacturer.

Rolls-Royce is developing a new single-seat, all-electric aircraft in collaboration with Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI).

The revolutionary is expected to become the world’s fastest electric aircraft when operational.