Aircraft engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce has commenced a new testing phase on its low-emissions technology.

The latest phase follows as the company restarted ground test runs on the Advanced Low Emissions Combustion System (ALECSys) demonstrator engine in Derby, UK.

This phase will primarily focus on the emissions performance, engine control system software and functional performance.

The first series of the tests started in 2018.

Rolls-Royce noted that the technology is used in Advance3 and UltraFan programmes.



The ALECSys programme is supported by the European Union through Clean Sky, and the Aerospace Technology Institute and Innovate UK.

Rolls-Royce chief engineer and UltraFan head Andy Geer said: “We know that the future of aviation can only be founded on greater sustainability and these tests are one element in our drive to support that goal.

“We’ve been excited by our results so far and we are now going to push on and see what more ALECSys can deliver.”

Meanwhile, production work on the first parts for the UltraFan demonstrator started in February.

UltraFan is designed to reduce fuel consumption by 25% compared with the first generation of Trent engine.

Development of low-emissions technology is part of the company’s broader sustainability strategy. It includes backing for expanded support sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) usage and also conducts disruptive propulsion architectures and technologies’ research.

Rolls-Royce recently decided to perform additional inspections on some of its Trent XWB engines after the firm identified indications of wear on Intermediate Pressure Compressor (IPC) blades.