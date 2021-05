Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Aircraft engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce has officially unveiled the largest and advanced indoor aerospace testbed in Derby, UK.

Named as Testbed 80, the 7,500m building is constructed with an investment of $127m (£90m) for nearly three years.

Testbed 80 complies with Rolls-Royce’ sustainability strategy as it continues to improve the efficiency of the gas turbine.

The facility will facilitate the testing of various engines, including the Trent XWB and the Trent 1000.

It is capable of testing the UltraFan demonstrator, the company’s blueprint for its next generation of engines.



Testbed 80 is also equipped with a 140,000l fuel tank that supports different fuel types, including SAFs.

The testbed is also capable of testing future hybrid or all-electric flight systems.

Rolls-Royce will commence ground testing of the UltraFan at the testbed next year. It will be 25% more efficient compared with the first Trent engine.

Earlier this year, the testbed conducted its first run on a Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engine.

Rolls-Royce chief executive Warren East said: “Testbed 80 is the largest facility of its type in the world. However, it is not only big but it is also smart and features the most advanced testing technology we have ever used.

“As the new global hub of our testing capability, it will support the next stage of our UltraFan programme as we begin ground testing the first demonstrator in 2022.

“This incredible piece of infrastructure is a very visible sign of our commitment to this site and secures the future of Derby as the home of large engine development, continuing a history that began in the late 1960s with the RB211.”