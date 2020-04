Flag carrier Qatar Airways has decided to defer a portion of the basic monthly salary of some of its employees amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The move is part of the company’s ‘Solidarity Programme’ undertaken to reduce or defer costs where possible.

Under this programme, mid-level and above Doha-based staff will see their basic monthly salary be subject to a 50% deferral.

The move will remain in effect for three months, including April. This measure will be reviewed based on the economic situation.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive Akbar Al Baker said: “The entire team at Qatar Airways has worked incredibly hard to take people home over the past few weeks.



“We have built a strong level of trust with our passengers, governments, travel trade and cargo businesses as a reliable partner when we were needed the most and we continue to offer a schedule where possible and allowed by governments.”

In addition to this, the carrier introduced an employee pay deferral scheme to credit salary back when circumstances allow.

Other workgroups overseas and across all job levels have also voluntarily offered salary deferrals in solidarity with their colleagues.

Since mid-February, Qatar Airways is operating a mix of scheduled and charter services plus extra sectors. The carrier helped repatriate over 45,000 passengers back home to France, 70,000 to Germany and more than 100,000 customers back to the UK.

Earlier this month, Qatar Airways signed $850m in financing for seven Boeing 787-9 aircraft with Standard Chartered.