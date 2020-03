Nasa’s Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission has entered the final phase of preparation prior to its launch.

Earlier this month, the spacecraft completed space-environment tests at Nasa’s Plum Brook Station in Sandusky, Ohio, US.

After completing the test, it was transported back to the agency’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

The spacecraft features the European Service Module, the Crew Module and connecting adapter.

At Kennedy Space Centre, Orion’s crew module will be further prepared and more leak tests will be carried out.



The European Service Module holds tanks for fuel, oxygen and water, which are crucial for the astronauts. The ESA is responsible for designing and supplying the module.

The module also maintains the temperature and propels it to the Moon and back.

How disruptive will the COVID-19 outbreak be on aerospace supply chains? Very Disruptive

Somewhat Disruptive

Minimally Disruptive View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The pressurised gas tanks are connected to many pipes and valves and will also be tested for potential leaks.

In addition to these, the solar wings will be installed to generate power during its mission. Protective covers called the Spacecraft Adapter Jettisoned fairings for the intense moments during the launch will also be installed.

After completing the final preparation, ESA will formally transfer ownership of the European Service Module to Nasa later this year.

Orion spacecraft will be transported to the ground system phase to be integrated with the SLS rocket for lift-off to the Moon.

The spacecraft is a key component of the Artemis 1 mission, which will enable the Artemis 3 mission, which will land the first woman and next man on Moon by 2024.