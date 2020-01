Aircraft leasing company Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) has officially finalised an order with Airbus for 20 A220 aircraft.

In June last year, the two parties agreed the order through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed at the Paris Air Show.

As follow-up of the MoU, NAC signed the contract for 20 A220 family aircraft earlier this month.

The new orders of Airbus A220 and ATR aircraft will complement the company’s existing fleet.

Airbus chief commercial officer Christian Scherer said: “NAC’s order for the A220 shows this aircraft is just as relevant in the regional world as it is in the mainline one.



“We are delighted to work with NAC going forward, we thank them for their confidence and congratulate them on their new offices in Limerick.”

The A220 purpose-built single-aisle aircraft is suitable to accommodate 100-150 people.

Powered by the Pratt & Whitney’s latest-generation PW1500G geared turbofan engines, Airbus’ A220 features an advanced aerodynamics and performance of a larger single-aisle aircraft.

The aircraft offers reduction of fuel burnt per seat by up to 20% compared to previous generation aircraft.

Headquartered in Billund, Denmark, NAC has 76 airline customers in 50 countries, including British Airways, Air Canada, LOT, Azul and Lufthansa.

Earlier this week, the company announced that it had inducted the 500th aircraft to its fleet.

Airbus noted that it received a total of 600 orders for the A220 aircraft at the end of December last year. Globally, more than 100 aircraft are operational with seven operators.