Aerospace and defence technology service provider KBR has secured a $400m intelligent systems research and development (R&D) contract from Nasa.

Under the cost-plus-fixed-fee hybrid contract, KBR will provide Nasa with the support services at the agency’s Ames Research Centre in Silicon Valley, US.

The services on scientific research, technologies and applications development will support the Intelligent Systems Division in using advanced information systems technology on Nasa missions and federal government projects.

The contract has a two-year base period with three two-year options.

KBR president and CEO Stuart Bradie said: “KBR is extremely honoured to continue this partnership at Nasa’s Ames Research Centre.



“This contract award reflects the company’s stellar performance over the last decade. Through it, we will continue to assist Ames in propelling space exploration.”

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, KBR has provided mission-critical space support services for various companies, including Nasa, for more than 60 years.

Work under the latest contract has been carried out by the company via contracts awarded since 2008.

KBR has 38,000 employees serving customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries. The company also has operations at 11 Nasa centres and facilities.

Last month, KBR, entered a Space Act Agreement with Nasa Johnson Space Centre to provide human spaceflight operation services to commercial companies.

The contract has made KBR the first company to train private astronauts at Nasa facilities and capabilities.

In April 2019, KBR subsidiary SGT and its joint venture (JV) partner PAE secured a contract worth up to $608.7m from Nasa to provide support services at the Kennedy Space Centre.