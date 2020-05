Indian low-carrier Indigo has reportedly announced pay cuts and leave without pay for senior employees as coronavirus affects its business and revenues.

The decision will now see the company go ahead with its plans that were first announced on 19 March, reported the Press Trust of India (PTI).

On 23 April, the company said it will not move forward with the plans according to the ‘government’s wishes’.

In an email to its employees, Indigo CEO Rononjoy Dutta was quoted by PTI as saying: “While we had paid employee salaries in full for the months of March and April, I am afraid that we are left with no option but to implement the originally announced pay-cuts from the month of May 2020.”

Additionally, the carrier announced a ‘limited, graded leave without pay programme’.



This initiative will be effective for three months as of this month.

Dutta was further quoted as saying: “This leave without pay will range from 1.5 days to five days depending on the employee group.

Will we see a V, U or L shaped recovery for civil aviation? V

U

L View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

“While doing so, we will make sure that Level A employees, who form a majority of our workforce will not be impacted.”

The company has supported the fight against the pandemic by offering to transport medicine, equipment, and relief samples from one part of the country to another.

In April, IndiGo also announced plans to resume flight operations from 4 May in a phased manner.

Confirmed cases on coronavirus have reached 4,102,955 globally while the death toll stands at 282,719.