The United Nation’s International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has released a new report and recommendations to support the restart and recovery of global air travel.

The Covid-19 report and guidelines were produced by the Council’s Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART), which was established in April.

CART is composed of Council Members, aviation industry representatives such as directors-general of all major air transport industry associations, representation from World Health Organization (WHO) and World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), as well as heads of national and regional aviation administrations.

The report serves as a framework to tackle the impact of the current Covid-19 pandemic on the international air transportation system.

According to ICAO, global passenger traffic volumes declined by -28.4% for the first quarter of 2020.



ICAO council president Salvatore Sciacchitano said: “The world looked to the ICAO Council to provide the high-level guidance which governments and industry needed to begin restarting international air transport and recovering from Covid-19.

“We have answered this call today with the delivery of this report, and with its recommendations and take-off guidelines, which will now align public and private sector actions and mitigations as we get the world flying again, in full accordance with the latest and most prudent medical and traveller health advice available to us.”

The report includes a ‘detailed situational analysis and key principles’ and a series of recommendations directed towards public health, aviation safety and security, and aviation economic recovery.

Moreover, the report’s special ‘Take Off’ document provides guidelines for public health risk mitigation measures.

It is expected that the ICAO’s phased approach recommendations will help drive demand for essential and non-essential air travel.

Commenting on the guidelines, CART Chairperson Ambassador Philippe Bertoux said: “They are intended to support the restart and recovery of global air travel in a safe, secure and sustainable way.”

US airlines industry trade organisation Airlines for America (A4A) also welcomed the recommendations.

In February, ICAO predicted that Q1 2020 gross operating revenues for airlines globally may drop by $4-$5bn due to Covid-19.