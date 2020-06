European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has delivered two H125 helicopters via e-delivery to Norwegian helicopter and maintenance company Helitrans.

The e-delivery process is designed to allow deliveries to take place in compliance with coronavirus (Covid-19) health and safety restrictions while maintaining physical distancing.

Airbus Helicopters global business executive vice-president Ben Bridge said: “We are acutely aware of the challenges faced by our customers in the current difficult environment and we are doing all we can to support them – including maintaining scheduled deliveries.

“At the same time, the health and safety of our employees is our number one priority. Fortunately, we have built a level of trust with key customers over the years that has made this innovative process possible.”

Through this process, authorised Airbus staff perform the flight-test and inspection instead of the customer’s employees.



The expanded test flight tasks include customer acceptance tests, helicopter inspection, loose object check via video, disinfection processes, and aircraft documentation verification.

Findings from the tests are presented through an online video conference with representatives of Airbus Helicopters, authorised dealer Østnes and Helitrans.

The helicopters were then shipped by road to Norway.

Helitrans managing director Richard Andre Simonsen said: “Even at this difficult time, there are critical business activities that we need to undertake and we appreciate the support of everyone involved in making this delivery happen in a safe manner.”