The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued the draft Flight Standardization Board (FSB) report on the proposed pilot training for the grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The report includes recommendations from the Joint Operations Evaluation Board (JOEB), which comprises of civil aviation authorities from the US, Canada, Brazil, and the EU.

In March last year, Boeing temporarily grounded the 737 MAX aircraft after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed that killed 346 people.

The proposal adds requirements for Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), Autopilot Flight Director System (AFDS) enhancements, and additional special emphasis training.

Following the issuance, the draft FSB report will be available for public comment until 2 November before the procedures are finalised.



The final FSB report will be published by the FAA after review and response to public comments on the report.

Meanwhile, many key steps remain to be reached. Some of them include Final Design Documentation and Technical Advisory Board (TAB) report, Certificates of Airworthiness, Operator Training Programs, FAA Rescinds Grounding Order and Continued Airworthiness Notification to the International Community (CANIC) & AD.

The agency noted that other civil aviation authorities are responsible to return the Boeing 737 MAX to service for their air carriers.

In a separate development, Boeing has forecasted 43,110 commercial aircraft deliveries in the coming two decades, which is a reduction of 2% from the 44,040 projected a year ago.