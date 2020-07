Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

UK-based engineering and development firm Electric Aviation Group (EAG) has unveiled the design for a hybrid electric regional aircraft (HERA).

The design is expected to serve as a blueprint for sustainable mass air transport.

With more than 70 seats, the HERA aircraft is expected to enter commercial service by 2028.

It offers various features including advanced airborne battery regeneration, thermal management of motors and power electronics and gear-assisted take-off run (GATOR).

EAG founder and CEO Kamran Iqbal said: “Significant investments have been raised to develop sub-19 seat hybrid and all-electric aircraft which we believe is the wrong strategy.



“These small planes cannot meet the demands of mass air transportation or the requirements of decarbonisation.

“Our design is for an aircraft that will initially offer 800nm range at launch in 2028 and will be able to carry over 70 people. We will be a first mover in what is a $4.4tn market.”

EAG’s JetZero consortium has supported the design.

HERA is expected to help the US Department of Transport to meet its ‘Jet Zero’ carbon reduction goals.

EAG expects to create more than 25,000 jobs and unlock $5bn investments in the UK aerospace industry when it begins production of the new aircraft.

In a separate development, the UK Government and industry has announced aerospace research and development projects supported by £400m in public and private sector funding.

Projects to receive the funding include high-performance engines, new wing designs, and ultra-lightweight materials to reduce fuel consumption.