Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Aircraft lessor Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has placed an order with Boeing for 15 737-8 jets as part of its portfolio modernisation.

It is the lessor’s first direct 737 MAX purchase from the aircraft manufacturer and second investment in the 737 MAX in the past year.

Once finalised, the order will take its 737-8 portfolio to 37 aircraft.

DAE chief executive officer Firoz Tarapore said: “We are delighted to deepen our already strong relationship with Boeing. Including this order, we own and manage 162 Boeing aircraft.

“An increasing number of global aviation regulators are returning the MAX to the skies. We are confident in the success of these aircraft as domestic and regional air travel are seeing strong signs of recovery.”



In the third quarter of 2020, DAE signed a purchase and leaseback agreement with American Airlines for 18 new 737-8 aircraft.

The company already delivered 17 aircraft to the US carrier.

Additionally, DAE previously signed a similar purchase-leaseback deal with Brazilian carrier GOL for five 737-8s.

The 737-8, which is part of the 737 MAX family, offers more fuel efficiency, reliability and flexibility in the single-aisle market.

It reduces fuel consumption by 16% less fuel and CO₂ emissions and operating costs compared with its predecessor.

Late last month, the US Federal Aviation Administration certificated the Boeing 737 Max 8-200, a specially configured high-density variant of the 737 Max 8 for low-cost carrier Ryanair.