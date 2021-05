Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Raytheon Technologies unit Collins Aerospace has delivered a Large Format Display system for Nasa’s X-59 Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) aircraft.

The company was contracted by Lockheed Martin, the prime contractor of the X-59 project, to develop a customised avionics solution.

Collins Aerospace worked closely with Lockheed Martin Skunk Works and Nasa to jointly develop software applications.

The solution includes touchscreen primary flight displays equipped with multi-function windows, head-up display symbology, and synthetic vision.

It also features ARC-210 communication radios, an Enhanced Vision System (EVS-3600), and navigation and surveillance equipment.



The multi-spectral EVS-3600 uses visual sensors and multiple wavelength, infrared technology that allow pilots to land the aircraft in all weather and low-visibility conditions.

Two cameras are installed outside the aircraft that provide images for the eXternal Visibility System (eXVS) visible through a 4K monitor.

Collins Aerospace military avionics and helicopters vice-president and general secretary Dave Schreck said: “The X-59 is expected to create a noise about as loud as a car door closing instead of a sonic boom when it breaks the sound barrier.

“This aircraft has the ability to shape the future of supersonic travel and our avionics are helping make this revolutionary aircraft a reality. We’re excited as we count down the days until we see it fly.”

Lockheed Martin is currently developing X-59 QueSST at its Skunk Works factory in Palmdale, California, US, under the $247.5m cost-plus-incentive-fee contract.

The development and construction of X-59 QueSST are managed under the Low Boom Flight Demonstrator project, which is part of Nasa’s Integrated Aviation Systems programme.

The aircraft is slated to perform its initial flight next year.