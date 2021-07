Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

China has launched the new Fengyun-3E (FY-3E) meteorological satellite from the SLS-2 launch site at China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre.

The satellite is launched onboard the Long March-4C carrier rocket, which placed it into its planned orbit, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said.

Equipped with 11 remote sensing payloads, the FY-3E is part of the Fengyun-3 series of meteorological satellites.

The FY-3E is the fifth in the series and the third operational satellite.

Currently, 3C is the first completely operational model as Fengyun 3A and 3B were classified as test platforms.



The satellite is designed to serve for eight years. It will provide atmospheric temperature, humidity, and other meteorological related parameters, which will contribute to China’s weather forecast capacity.

Furthermore, the FY-3E will monitor the global coverage of snow and ice, sea surface temperature, natural disasters, and many more.

The satellite will also surveil solar and space environments and their impacts, as well as ionospheric data.

The Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology has developed the rocket and the satellite will be operated by the China Meteorological Administration and the National Satellite Meteorological Center.

The mission marked the 377th flight mission for the Long March rocket series and the 35th flight of the Long March 4C carrier rocket.