The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has extended the temporary ban on all international flights to the country.

The move is part of the agency’s decision to continue the prevention and control measures currently in place to stop the spread of the virus.

Under Section 27 and 28 of the Air Navigation Act BE 2497, the extension will see the ban imposed from 1 to 30 June.

With this announcement, the CAAT has cancelled all flight permits granted for the period.

The regulation does not affect military aircraft, humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo flights.



It also applies to emergency and technical landings without disembarkation.

Meanwhile, passengers on the exempted flights will be subjected to 14 days of state quarantine and other guidelines that fall within the communicable disease law.

In addition, the individuals will comply with the laws under the Emergency Decree on the State of Emergency.

In a separate development, state-operated carrier Thai Airways is reportedly nearing restructuring through a bankruptcy court.

Bloomberg has reported that the restructuring plan is supported by a government panel. The Cabinet is expected to review the plans on 19 May.

Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat was quoted by the news agency as saying: “The committee agreed in principle for Thai Airways to enter the rehabilitation process.”

Meanwhile, India’s regulatory body Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also extended the temporary ban on all domestic and international flights until 31 May following the extension of the nationwide lockdown.

Confirmed cases on coronavirus have reached 4,716,513 globally while the death toll stands at 315,225.