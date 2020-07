Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Bombardier has completed the delivery of the first Global 5500 business jet, which further expands the company’s large-cabin family of flyers.

The aircraft was delivered to Unicorp National Developments, a real estate developer in Orlando, Florida.

Bombardier Business Aircraft Worldwide Sales and Marketing senior vice-president Peter Likoray said: “We are thrilled that Unicorp will be using this high-performing, high-value Global business jet to facilitate travel needs.

“With its intercontinental range and best-in-class cabin experience, the Global 5500 aircraft is a valuable asset for companies looking for safe and efficient transport.”

The Global 5500 business jet has a range of 5,900 nautical miles and can be used to take passengers non-stop from Florida to Sao Paolo, Paris, London or Moscow.



The jet is also equipped with an optimised wing to ensure smooth journeys.

In the interior, the aircraft features spacious living areas with Bombardier’s patented Nuage seating collection. It is also fitted with Bombardier Pũr Air, an air purification system capable of filtering 99.99% of allergens, bacteria and viruses.

The delivery was completed at Bombardier’s site in Wichita, Kansas. The Global 5500 will be available for charter out of Orlando International Airport via Elite Air.

Unicorp National Developments president Chuck Whittall said: “Our team at Unicorp is beyond excited to benefit from the first Global 5500 aircraft in the US.

“This aircraft will allow us to travel with less fuss and more peace of mind.”

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier focuses on manufacturing commercial jets and rolling stock.

Last month, the company completed the divestment of the CRJ Series aircraft programme to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI).