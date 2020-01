Boeing and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have reportedly confirmed the review of a wiring issue on the grounded 737 Max aircraft.

The New York Times has reported that Boeing is looking into the design of two wiring bundles.

The company is evaluating whether the bundles are lying too close to each other that can potentially cause a short circuit, which could result in a crash if not addressed in time.

Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe was quoted by Reuters as saying that it ‘identified this issue as part of that rigorous process, and we are working with the FAA to perform the appropriate analysis.

‘It would be premature to speculate as to whether this analysis will lead to any design changes’.



In a statement, FAA said it is working with the company and ‘are analysing certain findings from a recent review of the proposed modifications to the Boeing 737 MAX’, adding, it will ‘ensure that all safety-related issues identified during this process are addressed’.

The 737 MAX was grounded last year after a Lion Air plane crashed in Indonesia in October 2018 while another crashed in Ethiopia in March last year. The crashes killed all passengers on board.

The FAA and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency are expected to review the software documentation audit of the 737 MAX this month.

Boeing is also planning to stop the 737 MAX production.