US carrier American Airlines has expanded its cargo-only service to transport critical goods from the US to Europe amid coronavirus pandemic.

This month, the carrier will increase the weekly flights to 126 to 15 cities in the US and Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean.

The new flights will start from the airline’s Chicago O’Hare (ORD) to London Heathrow Airport (LHR), UK and Paris Charles De Gaulle (CDG), France.

It will also provide cargo-only service from Philadelphia (PHL) to Zurich (ZRH), Switzerland, and Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO), Italy.

The carrier will transport essential pharmaceutical chemicals, from Germany to San Juan Airport (SJU), Puerto Rico.



Additionally, cargo-only service will commence from John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK), New York to LHR.

American Airlines Europe, Middle East and Africa Cargo Sales director Tim Isik said: “At the end of March, we introduced two cargo-only flights from Frankfurt (FRA), the first cargo only flight for American since 1984.

“With the support of our tremendous team, we now offer cargo capacity on 126 international flights per week.

“This expansion reinforces our ability to adapt, and we are proud to play our part in the global relief efforts and to care for people on life’s journey.”

American Airlines announced that it will use the existing grounded passenger aircraft for cargo-only flights between the US and Europe in March this year.