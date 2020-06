Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Air navigation service provider Airservices Australia has further extended the maintenance and support agreement with software products and services provider Rimini Street for its mission-critical SAP platform.

Initially in 2016, Airservices Australia switched to Rimini Street support and has selected to continue to receive the company’s ultra-responsive support model based on the ROI achieved to date.

Airservices Australia runs the day-to-day operations of its two air traffic services centres, two terminal control units and 29 towers at international and regional airports using its SAP ECC 6.0 system.

The company could significantly lower its overall maintenance and support spend by switching from the software vendor’s support to Rimini Street.

Furthermore, it was able to maintain its existing stable SAP system for a minimum of 15 years under Rimini Street support.



Airservices Australia application services manager Sandeep Khyalia said: “The move to a third-party support model has allowed us to maintain and maximize our ERP system while looking at initiatives that can help us transform our operations for the next decade and beyond.

“Rimini Street also provides support for software customisations, which allows us the opportunity to extend the life of our current system and not have to rush into an upgrade to S/4HANA, which today is not the best fit for our business, while meeting our compliance and regulatory obligations.”

Airservices Australia provides environmentally responsible services to the aviation industry and manages 11% of the world’s airspace.

It also manages more than four million aircraft movements, carrying more than 160 million passengers a year.

Rimini Street Australia and New Zealand regional general manager Emmanuelle Hose said: “Shifting to third-party support from Rimini Street has allowed Airservices to benefit from our ultra-responsive and personalised support services, with access to expert engineers 24x7x365 to help them keep their SAP platform running smoothly and reduce their operating risks.”