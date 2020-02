Aerkomm subsidiary Aircom has secured a contract from Hong Kong Airlines to provide in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) solutions.

According to the contract, Aircom will install its Ka-band AERKOMM K++ IFEC solution across 12 Airbus A320 and five A330-300 aircraft.

Hong Kong Airlines passengers will be offered free access to on-board Wi-Fi internet connectivity to all their devices through the AERKOMM K++ IFEC system.

This system is compatible with next-generation satellite technologies. It will also allow passengers to use in-flight shopping and travel services.

The parties are set to enter more service level agreements in the future.



Additionally, Aircom will deploy its AERKOMM AirCinema system for the Airbus A320 aircraft.

Designed specifically for Hong Kong Airlines, the AERKOMM AirCinema system will provide free high-speed internet access to allow passengers to stream videos, music and live TV, as well as browse social media.

The AERKOMM AirCinema will be offered through the seatback screens of Hong Kong Airlines’ Airbus A320 aircraft.

Work on the AirCinema solution will be carried out by Aircom in close partnership with Hong Kong Airlines. The carrier will also become the launch customer of the system.

Aerkomm CEO Jeffrey Wun said: “This agreement marks the next step in our partnership with Hong Kong Airlines, who will be the launch customer of our AERKOMM K++ IFEC system.

“In addition, this agreement, as the first application of our technology to a commercial passenger fleet, is a milestone in the commercialisation of our AERKOMM K++ IFEC system. We look forward to furthering our partnership with Hong Kong Airlines to implement our industry-leading technology.”

Aerkomm specialises in providing development-stage in-flight entertainment and connectivity solutions for the airline industry.