Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Airbus’ fully reconfigurable OneSat satellite product line has achieved a final design review with customers and space agencies.

The OneSat development programme is supported by the European Space Agency (ESA), the French Space Agency (CNES), and the UK Space Agency (UKSA).

Developed as part of ESA’s programme of Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES), the software-defined OneSat satellites are designed to operate in geostationary orbit about 36,000km above Earth.

The OneSat product line features disruptive technologies, the latest digital processing, and active antennas.

Airbus is currently manufacturing seven OneSats for its customers and eight advanced Eurostar Neo telecommunications satellites under a separate ESA project.



CNES Orbital Systems director Caroline Laurent said: “With the final design review, OneSat has reached an important milestone that allows it to start the manufacturing and qualification phases, in order to deliver the first satellites in 2023. This has been made possible thanks to the involvement of all stakeholders of this ambitious project.

“After the initiation of the preliminary design phase between Airbus and CNES, the final design phase has followed on in cooperation with ESA. CNES aims to keep the satellite communications industry at the leading edge of the market.”

Airbus secured orders for OneSat from Australian satellite operator Optus, Intelsat, and Sky Perfect JSAT.

Last month, Japanese satellite operator SKY Perfect JSAT contracted Airbus to develop a fully digital in-orbit reconfigurable telecommunications satellite.