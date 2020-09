Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Flag carrier Air Canada has concluded two longer-term refinancing transactions worth approximately C$1.52bn ($1.13bn).

Comprising a committed secured facility of C$787.7m ($588m), the first transaction refinances the carrier’s acquisition of the first 18 Airbus A220 aircraft.

It comes with a 12-year term from each aircraft delivery on a floating interest basis.

With a combined aggregate face amount of $552.6m, the second transaction includes private placement of two tranches of Class A and B Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates.

This financing was used to acquire equipment notes issued by Air Canada and secured by three Boeing 787-9 aircraft, three Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, one Boeing 777-200LR and nine A321-200 aircraft.



Air Canada managing director and treasurer Pierre Houle said: “These two refinancing transactions were completed in an extremely challenging environment and continue to demonstrate Air Canada’s ability to access financial markets on attractive terms and conditions to either improve liquidity or to refinance existing debt to push out maturities longer term and lower overall financial risk.”

