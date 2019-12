Flag carrier Air Canada has introduced satellite-based Wi-Fi high-speed internet connectivity across its entire Rouge fleet of 65 aircraft.

The Rouge fleet operates worldwide and connectivity is provided by in-flight internet company Gogo.

Customers on board Air Canada Rouge aircraft purchase their preferred Wi-Fi package.

Air Canada Product vice-president Andrew Yiu said: “Customers now can access Rouge Wi-Fi high-speed internet connectivity on their own devices whenever they are on board an Air Canada Rouge aircraft anywhere in the world, giving everyone the ability to stay connected to email, surf the web, or stream their favourite movies and TV shows from services like Netflix and YouTube.

“We are excited to now offer fast, reliable Wi-Fi options on board all Rouge aircraft for the increasing numbers of customers seeking connectivity when flying.”



In addition to the Air Canada Rouge fleet, the carrier’s Boeing 777s, and nearly all Boeing 787s and Airbus A330s are already offering the service. The remaining fleet is expected to be equipped to offer the service in early next year.

The carrier’s new Airbus A220 fleet are scheduled to be delivered before the end of this year. These units will arrive with pre-installed satellite-based Wi-Fi.

Last year, Gogo secured a contract to provide its 2Ku in-flight connectivity solution to Air Canada’s Bombardier CS300 aircraft fleet.

Air Canada serves nearly 220 airports on six continents.

Earlier this year, the Superior Court of Quebec approved the proposed combination of Air Canada and Canadian tour operator Transat.