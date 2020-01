Aviation industry fuels supplier Shell Aviation and biofuel provider World Energy have entered a partnership for the supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Under this multi-year collaboration, the companies have agreed to initially supply SAF to Lufthansa Group at San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

This supply will help in reducing carbon emissions on Lufthansa’s intercontinental flights on three routes from SFO to Frankfurt, Munich and Zurich.

Shell Aviation vice-president Anna Mascolo said: “Alongside new technologies and high-quality carbon credits, sustainable aviation fuel – at scale – has a significant role to play in reducing carbon emissions for the aviation industry.

“As well as bringing together the right mix of technical expertise and operational capability, commitments like this one provide a strong example and assurance to the industry that it is possible to fly and emit less.”



This is one of the largest SAF supply contracts, which will see Lufthansa receiving up to one million gallons of SAF.

It will also be the largest deal in terms of SAF volume delivery to SFO ever since the airport revealed its plan to increase usage of SAF in its operations.

Produced by World Energy at its refinery in Paramount, California, US, SAF’s feedstock includes agricultural waste fats and oils.

The low carbon fuel complies with sustainability standards and reduces lifecycle carbon emissions when mixed with conventional jet fuel at a ratio of up to 30%.

SAF has released at least 80% lower carbon emissions than conventional jet fuel.