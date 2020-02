GlobalData’s latest Coronavirus Influencers dashboard is now live on Pharmaceutical Technology and it enables you to track the latest developments related to the coronavirus outbreak and follow twitter activity of leading influencers on the epidemic.

The first novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection in Thailand was reported on 13 January 2020, making it the first country outside China to report such infection.

Confirmed cases reached 25, including one person in serious condition, by 05 February. Out of the confirmed cases, six are Thai citizens and 19 are of Chinese origin.

According to a study by the University of Southampton’s WorldPop team, Thailand topped the high-risk countries from coronavirus.

The coronavirus outbreak has hit Thailand after a weak third quarter for the economy. Thailands economic growth slowed down to 2.4% in Q3 2019.

The Thai government has taken a number of fiscal and non-fiscal measures to contain the impact on the well being of its people as well as its economy.

Evacuations by the Thai government

The Thailand government evacuated 138 Thailand citizens on 04 February from Wuhan, China. The evacuees arrived at the U-Tapao airport aboard a Thai AirAsia. They were checked for symptoms and sanitised upon arrival.

Out of the 138 evacuees, six have been transferred to hospitals upon detecting high temperatures and the rest will be quarantined for a period of 14 days in a naval resort in Sattahip.

Thailand hospitals treating or testing for coronavirus

Doctors at the Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok have reportedly succeeded in using a combination of HIV drugs including lopinavir and ritonavir and the antiviral medication oseltamivir, as quoted by Reuters.

Recently confirmed cases are being observed and treated at Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital in Sattahip. Other hospitals either testing suspects or creating awareness to the public are Nakhon Pathom and Samitivej hospitals.

Preventive measures by the Thailand government

Thailand raised its travel advisory to level 3 on 23 January 2020, advising to avoid all non-essential travel to China. The Department of Disease Control (DDC) is screening all arriving passengers on direct flights from Wuhan to the Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Chiang Rai, and Krabi airports. It has also placed health surveillance systems at 28 other airports.

Screening measures have also been placed at all hospitals admitting patients with symptoms of the coronavirus infection including fever, cough, and sneezing. Health educators have been advised to perform screening within the community and alert any cases to the DDC on its hotline number 1422.

How prepared is Thailand to deal with the epidemic?

A note by the Thailand Embassy stated that Thailand was Asia’s most prepared country in the event of an epidemic, as ranked by Johns Hopkins University, and sixth out of 165 countries globally.

Thailand ranked second in having a robust health system capable of treating the sick and protecting healthcare workers. It was ranked third in the prevention of the emergence or release of pathogens.

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health launched the ‘Big Cleaning Week’ on 04 February to make the general public aware of personal hygiene practices at the workplace, home, and public places. Hotel operators have been advised to monitor the health of tourists for coronavirus symptoms.

Coronavirus impact and measures in Thailand



China being the biggest exporter of goods to Thailand, a negative impact on trade is imminent. China accounts for approximately 20% of Thailand’s imports. Thailand’s exports to China are feared to come down by $65m approximately, according to the Thai National Shippers’ Council as reported by Reuters.

Thailand already saw a weak Q2 2019, during which the exports fell by 7.9%, while Q3 was no different. The services sector offset the slow down caused by the manufacturing sector, but may not rescue the economy in Q1 2020.

Here’s a snapshot of Thailand’s trade:

Industries that are expected to be hit by the coronavirus outbreak in Thailand are tourism, shipping, and hospitality (including hotels and restaurants).

Fiscal measures to contain the coronavirus impact

Thailand took immediate fiscal measures to reduce the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Thai Secretary of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced its decision to reduce the policy rate by 0.25% from 1.25% to 1%. The decision was taken following an assessment of the Thailand economy, which is expected to witness a slower growth rate in 2020 owing to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the delay in the enactment of the Annual Budget Expenditure Act.

The MPC noted that the financial stability of the country was vulnerable and more accommodative monetary policies would help in alleviating the negative impact caused by the outbreak. It recommended that liquidity provision and debt restructuring will help the businesses and households impacted and hence recommended the policy rate cut.

Non-fiscal measures: Minimising the impact on tourism

Tourism is a crucial sector for Thailand, with Chinese tourists accounting for the majority of the tourist population. The services sector alone accounts for approximately one-tenth of Thailand’s GDP.

Health concerns over coronavirus have led to a decline in the number of tourists arriving in Thailand. The Thai Tourism Ministry estimates that the coronavirus impact could result in a revenue loss of 50 billion baht ($1.52bn) for the tourism industry, as quoted by Reuters.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) assured that precautionary measures have been placed to ensure the safety of tourists. It also noted that all events, shops and attractions including Thailand’s events and festivals planned between January 2020 and March 2020 would continue as per schedule.

The government is also taking preventive measures such as:

Placing screening systems at popular tourist spots such as Asiatique The Riverfront

Advising visitors to wear masks

Providing alcohol-based sanitisers and masks at attractions such as Siam Niramit

Performing additional cleaning and disinfection across public transportation

To avoid further decline in visitors, The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) assured visitors of strong measures to maintain hygiene and prevent the viral spread.

Thai authorities are also considering to limit export of surgical masks to avoid shortage in the country, the demand for which has been surging since the epidemic’s outbreak. Thailand exports approximately 400 million masks a year.

Issue of health cards to travellers

TAT is also issuing Health Beware Cards to travellers arriving in Thailand, which can be shown to doctors in case of feeling symptoms such as fever, cough and breathing difficulties within 14 days of arriving in Thailand.