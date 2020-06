US-based start-up Zephyr Aerospace has unveiled a new airline seat and bed combination for economy class.

This design allows economy travellers to sit, lie flat, and sleep in the same seat while remaining compliant with social distancing rules.

Currently in the concept phase, the new seating is designed for premium economy class on wide-body aircraft.

It also offers passengers with an affordable and comfortable bed option to sleep during long-distance commercial flights with all-aisle access in a 2-4-2 configuration.

Covid-19 Report — Updated twice a week Understanding the Covid-19 outbreak, the economic impact and implications for specific sectors Get the free report Our parent business intelligence company

Developed from high-quality, lightweight composite materials, the non-mechanical sleep seats have limited movable fixtures and benefit airlines with reduced direct maintenance costs.



It is also equipped with a removable telescopic ladder for fast and easy access to the upper area.

Each seat has a drop-down footwell cover for more personal space for multiple lie-flat positions.

It also offers space for small children to sleep with their parents. These sleep seats between a 38in-42in seat pitch can be easily retrofitted by airlines in line with industry standards.

Zephyr Seat said: “Simply put, the Zephyr Seat offers travellers exactly what they want when they fly – privacy and personal space – at the most affordable price.”

In February, Air New Zealand introduced lie-flat sleep pods Economy Skynest, featuring six fully lie-flat sleeping pods, for economy passengers on long-haul flights.