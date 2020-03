US-based private aircraft brand Wheels Up has acquired Gama Aviation, an aviation services company that offers aircraft management, private jet charter, and ancillary support for its managed aircraft.

Operating as Gama Aviation Signature, the service supplier has been serving as the exclusive operator of the Wheels Up fleet of King Air 350i, Citation Excel/XLS and Citation X aircraft since the brand launched in 2013.

Following the transaction, which was completed on 2 March, Wheels Up has now taken ownership of Gama Aviation Signature, whose aircraft management and charter businesses complement the deal signed recently with Delta Air Lines and the acquisitions of Delta Private Jets (DPJ), Travel Management Company (TMC), and Avianis Systems.

With this latest acquisition, Wheels Up owns and manages a fleet of more than 300 aircraft.

Wheels Up founder and CEO Kenny Dichter said: “This transaction supports our long-term vision for the future of Wheels Up, and as we continue to build the fleet and offer aircraft management services, we are uniquely positioned in the market with a full ecosystem for all private aviation needs.



“We welcome Gama and their pilots into our Wheels Up family as a natural step based on the successful history of our two companies.”

Gama Aviation president and CEO Tom Connelly said: “We are thrilled to officially join Wheels Up and will continue to provide Wheels Up members with industry-leading safety and service.

“Kenny and his team have created a powerful and trusted brand, which we are excited to be a part of.”

Gama Aviation Signature will operate as a completely owned subsidiary of Wheels Up. It will continue to offer the same service to existing aircraft management and charter customers from its present location in Shelton, Connecticut.