Major US carrier United Airlines has reportedly warned of mass job cuts as the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic continues to reduce global operations.

Potential furloughs could apply to as many as 36,000 frontline employees.

Citing the carrier’s memo sent to employees, CNBC reported that the decision would affect around 15,000 flight attendants and more than 2,200 pilots.

In addition to these, it would impact more than 4,500 mechanics and technicians.

Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notices will also be issued to more than 11,000 airport operations staff.



CNCB quoted the carrier staff note as saying: “The reality is that United simply cannot continue at our current payroll level past October 1 in an environment where travel demand is so depressed.

“And involuntary furloughs come as a last resort, after months of company-wide cost-cutting and capital-raising.”

The resurgence of Covid-19 is resulting in new travel restrictions and measures, which further destabilise the global aviation industry.

Several airlines worldwide have taken or planning to take extreme actions to strengthen their financial position.

Meanwhile, United and other major airlines receiving federal payroll support are prohibited from laying off, furloughing or cutting staff pay rates until 1 October.

In May, the carrier reportedly planned to axe around 3,400 management and administrative jobs in October due to Covid-19.