South Korean airline T’way Air has awarded two multi-year MRO contracts to ST Engineering’s Aerospace unit.

With this contract, ST Engineering will remain the component maintenance-by-the-hour (MBHTM) services provider of T’way Air’s 28 Boeing 737-800 aircraft fleet.

The company will also supply an integrated suite of CFM56-7B engine MRO solutions for the airline’s Boeing 737-800 fleet.

The scope of the engine contract includes off-wing maintenance support, on-wing services, engine health monitoring, and technical support.

ST Engineering has also agreed to support the 25 Boeing 737Max aircraft that the carrier is planning to acquire.



The new contract will come in effect from March.

ST Engineering Aerospace sector president Lim Serh Ghee said: “Our longstanding relationship with T’way Air spans over a decade starting in 2010. In these ten years, we have seen how their fleet grew, and have taken immense pride in being able to support them in every step of the way with reliable and comprehensive component and engine maintenance services.

“Our decade-long partnership is testimony to the trust and confidence that T’way Air has in us, which we are committed to maintaining with even better value-added services and customer care.”

In a separate development, the aerospace portfolio of ST Engineering has secured a five-year nacelle maintenance contract from Australian carrier Qantas Airways.

The agreement will see ST Engineering offer nacelle maintenance services for the airline’s Boeing 737-800 and Airbus A330 fleet.

ST Engineering’s MRO and nacelle manufacturing solutions, along with the other aerospace capabilities, are to be displayed at the ongoing Singapore Airshow 2020.