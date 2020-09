Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

An undisclosed Turkish airline has contracted aerospace service provider Triumph for aircraft wheel maintenance and repair services.

Under this contract, Triumph Aviation Services-Asia (TASA) business will provide the services for the carrier’s Boeing fleet of 25 aircraft.

Triumph Systems & Support subsidiary TASA will offer a fixed price or ‘Power-by-Event’ programme for the services.

Triumph Product Support president Jim Berberet said: “We are proud that customers continue to value the full spectrum wheels and brakes service capabilities that our TASA company offers and rely on our expertise to provide this necessary maintenance service.

“Our ability to provide competitive costs, fast turnaround time and full logistics services from our base in Thailand makes us an attractive choice for customers who serve or are based in Europe and the Middle East.”



TASA specialises in providing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services to a wide range of aircraft structures, engine nacelles, flight control surfaces and other aircraft accessories.

Last year, Triumph opened a sales office in Dubai.

Earlier this month, TASA and Airbus Industries formally extended a contract for repair station services, where TASA will keep on providing services for the proprietary parts catalogue containing more than 40,000 items.

Last month, Triumph agreed to divest its composites operations to private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners as part of its transformation strategy to reduce debt and improve margins.