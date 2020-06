Aerospace service provider Triumph Groups’ Systems & Support business unit has entered a non-exclusive agreement with a North American independent maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility.

The five-year, fixed-price agreement is for engine accessory repair and overhaul services for CFM56, CF34 and CF6 engine models.

Work under this agreement will be carried out at Triumph’s Accessory Services facilities in Grand Prairie, Texas, and Wellington, Kansas.

Triumph Systems & Support – Product Support operating company president Jim Berberet said: “Longstanding partnerships with leading engine overhaul providers like this are important to Triumph, and we look forward to building upon this partnership to support these critical engines that propel some of the world’s most advanced aircraft.

“We are pleased our customer has seen the value we bring through our reliable and responsive service, breadth of capability, proven experience, and competitive pricing.”



Triumph Accessory Services has been offering the MRO facility engine accessory component repair and overhaul services for more than ten years.

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company is involved in the design, engineer, production, repair and overhaul of an array of aerospace and defence systems, components and structures.

The company’s customers include original equipment manufacturers, as well as military and commercial aircraft operators.

In January, Triumph Group secured a contract from Airbus to supply uplocks for A321XLR single-aisle aircraft.

The company’s Integrated Systems will develop new uplocks for the aircraft’s main and nose landing gear.