Unmanned aircraft solution provider Seamatica Aerospace has received investments from the Canadian Government to develop an aircraft position sensor to help detect and prevent collisions.

Named Chronos, the new patented technology monitors piloted aircraft and remotely piloted drone operations in real-time.

The new technology determines the position of aircraft by ‘listening’ to its transponder system.

Chronos is designed to reduce airspace monitoring costs and provide safer airspace for commercial operators such as delivery services.

It is anticipated to be the first ‘detect and avoid’ system that complies with Transport Canada’s new rules for beyond visual line of sight drone operation.



Seamatica Aerospace president Dr Siu O’Young said: “Seamatica’s patented Chronos technology addresses three market niches: anti-collision, navigation without GPS, and traffic validation.

“The validation market will likely mature first, enabling the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Transport Canada and other air navigation service providers worldwide to confirm GPS-based reported traffic position in the next-gen airspace using Chronos as a secondary sensor.”

Natural Resources Minister and Parliament for St John’s South-Mount Pearl Member Seamus O’Regan Jr announced a conditionally repayable contribution of C$500,000 to Seamatica.

Under the R&D Proof of Concept Program, Industry, Energy and Technology provincial Minister Andrew Parsons also announced a non-repayable C$459,094 for the company.

Parsons said: “This cutting-edge technology is the next step in using remotely piloted aircraft fleets for commercial operations.

“Through its state-of-the-art sensors, Seamatica is addressing a tech gap in monitoring airspace that does not yet exist.

“This impressive innovative solution by a local company will help improve safety, save costs and increase efficiency as unmanned aircraft progress in the future.”