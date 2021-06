Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Singapore Airlines’ low-cost subsidiary Scoot has welcomed its first three Airbus A321neo aircraft leased from BOC Aviation.

The budget carrier will deploy the aircraft on routes with flight times of up to six hours from Singapore, which is an hour longer than older-generation A320 aircraft.

One of three aircraft has already conducted its first flight from Singapore to Bangkok. The airline has plans to operate the aircraft on Singapore-Cebu and Singapore-Ho Chi Minh City routes in August.

The aircraft has a single-class layout with a cabin based on the Airbus Cabin Flex option enabling operators to optimise space.

Scoot’s A321neo aircraft can carry 236 passengers, which is 50 seats more when compared with the previous-generation A320ceo and A320neo aircraft.



Powered by fuel-efficient Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines, the aircraft helps reduce fuel consumption per seat by 20%. It will also improve Scoot’s operating economics and unit costs.

Scoot CEO Campbell Wilson said: “Scoot’s new A321neos offer additional capacity and range, unlocking new network growth possibilities while enabling us to elevate the passenger experience in a commercially viable manner.

“Investing in new-generation aircraft and operating a young, fuel-efficient fleet is a cornerstone of Scoot’s strategy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Combined with our recent achievement as the world’s first and only low-cost carrier to attain the highest Diamond status in the APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying global audit of airlines, Scoot is on a firm footing to recover and re-establish ourselves as the low-cost carrier of choice in the region for post-pandemic travel.”

Scoot has a total of 39 aircraft in its order book from Airbus, which includes six A321neos. It is also purchasing ten additional A321neos under lease agreements.

All the A320neo family aircraft will be supported by Airbus Services.

Airbus secured 7,400 firm orders of the A320neo family from more than 120 customers worldwide at the end of last month.