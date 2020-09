Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Raytheon Technologies president and CEO Greg Hayes has revealed plans to reduce the workforce across its aerospace and corporate organisations by 15,000 jobs.

The organisations include jet engine manufacturer Pratt and Whitney and aerospace and defence products supplier Collins Aerospace.

Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference, Hayes said the impact of Covid-19 pandemic has severely damaged its commercial aerospace divisions.

The move is part of the company’s plan to reduce costs to emerge stronger post-pandemic.

Hayes was quoted by media sources as saying: “Given the slope of the recovery, I think the folks have taken a more aggressive look at headcount, and we’re really pushing through trying to exceed that $2bn. We’re going to look for additional savings this year.



“We don’t want to screw anything up but we want to make sure that when this pandemic does end whenever that is — that we’re actually in a position to have a lower cost structure than when we started.”

The company did not provide specific details on the locations that will be affected by the announcement.

In July, the company announced it is considering cutting about 8,500 jobs.

In March, Raytheon and aerospace technology provider United Technologies have secured all compulsory regulatory approvals for their all-stock merger of equals.

