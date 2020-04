Helicopter cargo hook equipment technology supplier Onboard Systems International has secured supplemental type certificate (STC) for its dual cargo hook kits.

Granted by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the certification implies the kits fulfil the 14 CFR part 27 certification requirements for Human External Cargo (HEC).

The new dual cargo hook systems are for the Bell 206L and Bell 407 aircraft. The kits are designed as a dual installation of Onboard’s TALON LC hydraulic hook for increased load security.

The kits also feature a combined dual master cylinder and are offered along with HEC Longline options. The dual hook system was developed and certified in collaboration with Aerocraft.

Onboard Systems sales and marketing vice-president Karsten Lemmon said: “These kits provide an STC-certified solution for a variety of CFR Part 133 external load missions, including HEC, high-value cargo transport, utility line work, short-haul, and search-and-rescue.



“Ever since we launched our first HEC cargo hook kit for the MD500 last year, our powerline and utility customers have been eagerly awaiting these Bell cargo hook kits, as many of them use the 206L and the 407 for their missions. We look forward to adding more HEC kits to our product line-up for additional aircraft very soon.”

Onboard noted that its Weighing System is also compatible with the Bell Dual Cargo Hook Kits, which can be used on models such as the 206L, 206L-1, 206L-3, 206L-4 and 407.

