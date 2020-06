US-based company SGT has secured the Marshall Operations, Systems, Services and Integration (MOSSI) contract from Nasa.

The contract has been designed to provide ground systems and operations services for the Payload and Mission Operations Division (PMOD).

The division operates within the Human Exploration Development and Operations (HEDO) Office, which is located at Nasa’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, US.

Under this contract, SGT will be responsible for offering management, personnel, equipment and supplies support for HEDO’s development and execution of spaceflight operations.

HEDO provides engineering, operations and maintenance, and system development services and tools for various programme requirements.



The mission services will benefit the programmes, project offices and payload developers of Nasa, including international partner space agencies, educational institutions, and commercial partners at Marshall.

The cost-plus-award-fee mission services contract has a one-year base period and is expected to be active from 1 October. It features an indefinite-delivery and indefinite-quantity component.

The contract also includes a provision for one two-year option and five one-year option periods.

The contract including options has a potential ceiling value of $570.3m.

The contract services will also include Huntsville Operations Support Centre (HOSC). It will support Nasa in meeting goals and objectives while leading to cost savings and efficiencies.

Earlier last month, technical professional services firm Jacobs secured a $478.40m contract extension to Johnson Space Centre Engineering, Technology and Science (JETS).