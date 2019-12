National carrier Mongolyn Irgenii Agaaryn Teever (MIAT) Mongolian Airlines is set to receive its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

The widebody 787-9, which is the longest-range version of Boeing’s Dreamliner, is scheduled to join MIAT’s fleet through a long-term leasing agreement with US-based Air Lease Corporation (ALC).

The move is part of the carrier’s expansion plan to connect Ulaanbaatar with European and North American cities. Direct flights will start operations in 2021.

MIAT Mongolian Airlines president and CEO Battur Davaakhuu said: “Our vision is to become a globally recognised Mongolian national flag carrier, and we are making a significant step forward by adding the first 787-9 Dreamliner to our fleet.

“The Mongolian Dreamliner will fly our passengers direct and in unmatched comfort to their dream destinations. Today is a proud day for MIAT and for all Mongolians.”



The Boeing 787 Dreamliner delivers a 20% to 25% reduction in fuel burn and emissions, while saving more than 36 billion pounds of fuel.

Boeing has recorded more than 1,400 orders from over 80 customers since the 787’s launch in 2011. The aircraft has a range of up to 7,635nm.

When delivered, the flag carrier will join the likes of Hainan Airlines, All Nippon Airways and Vietnam Airlines, who also operate the 787-9.

Headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, MIAT’s 787-9 will complement its existing fleet of four Next-Generation 737s, one 737 MAX and two 767 aeroplanes.