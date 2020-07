Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

German carrier Lufthansa has launched a second set of measures under its comprehensive restructuring programme called ReNew.

The measures have been approved by the executive board of Deutsche Lufthansa.

As part of the second round of restructuring, leadership positions throughout the group will be cut by 20% while Deutsche Lufthansa’s administration positions will be downsized by 1,000.

The group will implement the already planned reduction of sub-fleets and implement flight operations bundling, which includes the long-haul and short-haul leisure business at the Frankfurt and Munich hubs.

Lufthansa’s 22 aircraft, including six Airbus A380, eleven Airbus A320 and five Boeing 747-400 planes, were already retired ahead of schedule.



The financial planning will be implemented up to 2023 and restricts Lufthansa Group carriers’ fleet from accepting not more than 80 new aircraft.

ReNew is headed by Lufthansa Group executive board member Dr Detlef Kayser, who is also responsible for airline resources and operations.

In April, the group launched the first set of measures. It included the fleet reduction by 100 aircraft and suspension of Germanwings flight operations.

ReNew also includes restructuring programmes, which remain unchanged and are currently being implemented at the group’s airlines and service companies.

The company noted that its financing is secure after Lufthansa shareholders approved the German Federal Government’s stabilisation measures.

It also secured commitments from the governments of Austria and Switzerland.

Last month, Lufthansa reportedly warned that as many as 26,000 jobs may be axed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.