Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Japan’s Peach Aviation has received its first of 28 A320neo aircraft from manufacturer Airbus, which will support its network in the country and Asia.

As of 1 September, the low-cost carrier has a fleet size of 32 and flies to 24 domestic and 17 international routes.

It launched the airline service in March 2012.

Peach Aviation’s new A320neo is designed to seat 188 passengers in a single-class layout. It is said to be the latest addition to Peach Aviation’s current A320 family fleet that includes 32 A320ceo.

In 2016, the airline placed an order to purchase 13 aircraft from Airbus. This included the delivery of the first A320neo.



Last year, it announced the finalisation of the additional order of 18 A320neo aircraft from Airbus.

Meanwhile, in addition to 28 A320neo aircraft, Peach Aviation will also add six A321LR to its fleet. This will enable the airline to set up new routes from Japan.

The A320neo family features a wide single-aisle cabin and uses the latest technologies, including new generation engines and Sharklets.

According to Airbus, these technologies enables the new A320neo to reduce fuel burn by 20% and noise by 50%, compared with previous-generation aircraft.

The company noted that it has received around 7,500 firm orders for A320neo family from more than 110 customers worldwide.

Last week, Airbus unveiled three new zero-emission commercial aircraft concepts that depend on hydrogen as a primary power source.