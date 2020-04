Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has revealed that approximately 25 million jobs are at risk in aviation and associated sectors.

Airlines across the globe have seen a sharp decline in travel demand due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

According to the association, out of the approximately 65.5 million jobs in the aviation industry, including sectors such as global travel and tourism, 2.7 million are airline jobs.



The IATA assessment follows with the restriction on travel now completing almost three months.

Asia-Pacific and Europe represent the highest among all regions with 11.2 million and 5.6 million jobs respectively at risk.

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said: “There are no words to adequately describe the devastating impact of Covid-19 on the airline industry. And the economic pain will be shared by 25 million people who work in jobs dependent upon airlines.

“Airlines must be viable businesses so that they can lead the recovery when the pandemic is contained. A lifeline to the airlines now is critical.”

Following the closure, airlines are anticipating a slump in their full-year passenger revenues by $252bn (-44%) in 2020 compared with last year.

The industry is also experiencing a 70% drop in demand in the second quarter, which resulted in the industry losing $61bn in cash.

As a result, airlines are now seeking quick financial aid from governments to continue operating.

Meanwhile, the industry also needs careful planning and coordination so that they are prepared after the pandemic crisis.