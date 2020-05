Aircraft engines and avionics manufacturer Honeywell has reportedly implemented job cuts at its aerospace facilities across the US.

ABC15 has reported that the news was disclosed by some of the company’s existing and former employees. The employees told the media brand that workers were laid off this week.

Employees from various facilities, including those in Torrance, California, and Phoenix, Arizona, reported of the lay-off.

The news of employees’ dismissal comes after US President Donald Trump visited a Honeywell facility in Phoenix, which is producing N-95 masks.

Covid-19 Report — Updated twice a week Understanding the Covid-19 outbreak, the economic impact and implications for specific sectors Get the free report Our parent business intelligence company

According to the company, the production was expected to generate around 500 manufacturing jobs in Arizona.



In its statement released to ABC15, Honeywell said: “Honeywell Aerospace is working through the difficult economic environment brought on by an unprecedented and ongoing global health crisis.

“We have taken steps to try to preserve as many jobs as possible and will continue to do so, but we must adjust our workforce to align with the current aerospace industry climate. This is not a decision we made lightly as we know it affects valued employees.

Will we see a V, U or L shaped recovery for civil aviation? V

U

L View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

“We’ve encouraged affected employees to apply for other roles at Honeywell. Those eligible will be offered severance and outplacement assistance per Honeywell policy and local laws.”

The company is also expected to shut down its New York and Alabama plants.