US-based Trans States Holdings’ regional carrier GoJet Airlines is adding 20 new Bombardier CRJ-550 aircraft to its fleet.

The airline is now operating as United Express and Delta Connection, and exclusively as United Express by mid-2020. United is the launch customer for CRJ-550.

The addition of the CRJ-550 aircraft will take GoJet’s total fleet count to 74 by next year.

GoJet had reached an agreement with United Airlines to operate 54 CRJ-550 aircraft for the latter for ten years.

Designed to offer first-class seating for business and leisure travellers, the two-cabin CRJ-550 aircraft commenced commercial service last October.



The CRJ-550 has 50 seats with three classes of service; ten in United First, 20 in Economy Plus and the remaining 20 in Economy.

A derivative of the CRJ-700 regional jet, the aircraft offers Wi-Fi and spacious leg room to passengers.

In addition, each aircraft will be equipped with in-seat power throughout the cabins over the coming months.

The new aircraft are expected to start being delivered later this year.

GoJet Airlines president and CEO Rick Leach said: “The GoJet team continues to work incredibly hard to ensure a successful rollout of the CRJ-550, and the feedback from customers has been fantastic.

“United’s decision to add more of these aircraft so quickly after the initial product launch is indicative of their long-term commitment to both the CRJ-550 platform and to GoJet. We look forward to growing this exciting programme with United.”

GoJet Airlines operates more than 250 daily flights to around 80 destinations, serving over five million passengers annually.

In October, the CRJ-550 service was first introduced at United’s Chicago O’Hare Airport. The service was also recently launched from its New York / Newark hub.