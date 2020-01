Airport operator Finavia has joined the Network for Electric Aviation (NEA) to enhance electric aviation development.

The airport operator has been financing the development of a fully electric aircraft, which was successfully tested at Malmi Airport in Helsinki, Finland.

This move is a part of Finavia’s climate programme, which aims to decrease carbon dioxide emissions at the airport.

In a meeting to be hosted by Finnair and Finavia in Helsinki, NEA members will look into electric aviation.

The organisation will discuss topics such as standardisation of electric air infrastructure in the Nordic countries and the development of aircraft technology that is suitable in the Nordic weather conditions.



Finavia technical director Henri Hansson said: “Electric-powered aircraft will likely be a vital part of tackling the environmental challenges of the aviation industry. As an airport operator, we want to find out what kind of development electric flying will require from our airports.

“I believe that in Finland, the first electric passenger aircraft will fly on a domestic route by the end of the 2020s. If a clean method such as wind or solar power is used to produce the necessary electricity, the electric aircraft of the future could fly completely emission-free. Electric aircraft will be suited especially for short routes.”

NEA comprises Nordic airport operators, airlines and start-ups that specialise in electric aviation.

The Nordic Innovation provides funding for the NEA under the Nordic Council of Ministers.

Last month, Rolls-Royce revealed the first look of its all-electric aircraft at Gloucestershire Airport in the UK.

It is claimed to be the fastest all-electric aircraft on the market with a target speed of more than 300mph.